Guardiola: Kompany Out Of Liverpool Clash, Why City’s Sanchez Bid Failed

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Friday ruled out captain Vincent Kompany from the Liverpool game on Saturday with a calf problem, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

“He (Kompany) has a little problem in his calf,” Guardiola said during Friday’s press conference. “I don’t think he will be fit tomorrow. It’s not major. I’m sad – I would like him to be fit. He made a huge effort.

“Our physios worked a lot to take care of him so the last seven, eight, nine games of last season he played without a problem.

“In pre-season he played 90 minutes for three games no problem at all. Now we start the period where we play every three days and unfortunately we lost him.

“We have Mangala, we have Tosi so we have other options.”

Guardiola clarified City’s interest in Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and why a swap deal with Raheem Sterling failed.

“When we started to speak with Arsenal in the last days, they wanted to make a swap with Raz (Raheem Sterling),” the former Barcelona coach explained.

“They talked to me and I said ‘no chance. zero chance. Not one per cent chance we will swap Raz because I trust a lot in him’. 22 years old, English player, there is a lot of room to improve.

“The only deal we would do was cash. In the end Alexis stayed in Arsenal.

“I don’t know what will happen in the winter. Sometimes deals work, sometimes not.”

Guardiola also commented on the Premier League’s decision to close the transfer window before the start of the season.

City were against the new window coming into effect in the 2018/2819 season.

He said: “You know my opinion about that. In my time here, I know how the country thinks about tradition.

“From one side, to move something part of history is difficult but not the other side you are the first one to make an initiative to change something.

“It’s complicated. I am so happy with the decision they have taken, and Manchester City agree about that. English football is the first, hopefully the rest will follow.”

Guardiola also reacted on Spanish La Liga president Javier Tebas’ comments regarding financial doping, saying: “I met him yesterday. He was in Manchester. He spoke with chief executive Ferran (Soriano). He clarified why UEFA don’t investigate.

“Maybe Mr Tebas could learn something from the Premier League.”