Guardiola: How Man City Defeated Chelsea At Stamford Bridge Bridge

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team deserved to beat Chelsea following their dominant display against the champions in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

A stunning left-foot strike from former Chelsea player Kevin De Bruyne sealed the win for City who move back to the top of the table on 19 points.

The defeat was Chelsea’s second home defeat after losing 3-2 to Burnley in their opening day fixture.

Reacting to the win, Guardiola who hailed the overall performance of his players, singled out the duo of De Bruyne and Fabian Delph for praise.

“There are no words to describe what Chelsea are and what they did last season,” Guardiola said in his post-match interview.

“It is important to win and especially with the way we played. In the first half we didn’t find the right position but in the second we were better. A big congratulations for the victory.

“Chelsea want to play and they are so so dangerous in attack but we kept the ball and when they had it we pressed as high as possible.

“Everyone is talking about Kevin De Bruyne. He makes absolutely everything. He is the most humble guy, I am so happy for him because I know how happy he is.

“The last few games Fabian Delph has played and he had an outstanding performance. He is a guy that doesn’t lose the ball he is aggressive and clever. I am so happy for him after last season and the way he played last season.”

