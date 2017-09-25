Guardiola: Man City Not Carried Away By Early Season Form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not distracted by the club’s impressive start to the English Premier League season and hopes his players will follow suit.

City are atop the English Premier League after wins over Liverpool, Watford and Crystal Palace, while they defeated Dutch side Feyenoord 4-0 in their Champions League game two weeks ago.

Guardiola’s men will however focus on the UEFA Champions midweek as they host Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Match day 2 of the competition Tuesday night and will be hoping to further extend their dominance on the European top club competition.

“It’s just September. There is a long time to go and lots of games still to play,” Guardiola told a pre-match news conference on Monday.

“The players know it’s September, it’s easy [to keep them focused].

“In the last years Manchester City always started good and afterwards we were not able to achieve our [expected] results.

“So, we focus on every competition right now and go game by game.”

Guardiola was not willing to draw comparisons between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, two teams he had managed before alongside his current team.

“It’s too early to say. We have players here I didn’t have in the past,” he added.

“It is difficult for me to compare. When I was there, it is easy to defend our ideas because we won a lot of titles. Here we didn’t win anything. We will be judged for that.

“The brilliance, the style, I can talk about that and defend it 100 per cent, but you are demanding titles and not the way we play. That is what we have to try to do, win titles.”

Guardiola on Monday confirmed City were working towards tying down Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne to another long term contract.

“The transfer window closed on September 1 but we are still working. As a club we want Kevin and the other ones to stay for as long as possible.”

