Guardiola: Man City Not Invincible, Only Wenger’s Arsenal Can Claim That

Pep Guardiola has played down talks of Manchester City’s invincibility ahead of their Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

Manchester City lead the English Premier League table and are unbeaten so far this season in all competitions.

They will be aiming for a 15th consecutive win in all competitions – a record jointly held by Preston in 1891-92 and Arsenal in 1987.

“I would like to say to Arsene, this record belongs to him,” Guardiola sad in his pre-match conference ahead of Sunday’s game with the Gunners.

“We are not going to break it. We are beatable. I don’t know when, but someone is going to beat us.

“It is complicated. Hopefully, we will have recovered well from Napoli and will put in a performance for our fans.

“What matters is to play good and win the game. The main thing is always to win the next one. Our supporters can help us with that. We have 84 points to play, five points in front. It’s nothing.”

On whether he will start both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus against Arsenal, Guardiola said: “They can play together. To have space, sometimes it’s better to have two wide players.

“He (Aguero) was focused on winning – what he had to do. He has to be so proud for what he has done and for his family.”

Guardiola refused to comment on reports linking Alexis Sanchez to City while he added that also Vincent Kompany will not be joining up with the Belgian squad for their friendlies.

“He’s an Arsenal player. His manager has to speak about him. The transfer window is closed, ” the former Barcelona manager added.

“He (Kompany) cannot be with the national team. He is two months injured. He will stay here and hopefully start training.”

In Kompany’s absence, Guardiola praised the pair of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi for their great performance so far.

He said: “They (Stones and Otamendi) have played almost all games and they have played a high level and done really well. It is amazing.”

