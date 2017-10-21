Guardiola Pleased With Man City Record, Praises Aguero

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi and Leroy Sane ensured Manchester City extended their winning streak to 11 games, a record Guardiola was quick to play down.

“Burnley have won in amazing stages this season,” Guardiola said during his post-match interview.

“The record is good if you lift something, titles or a trophy. It means a lot. Of course it is not easy to win 11 in a row, so it’s good.

“Another good performance. In the second half it was amazing how good we played. A lot of control and after the second and third goal the game is over. I’m so happy to continue our winning mentality.

“Another clean sheet is so important. We have the ability to score a lot of goals. We had a lot of chances and the keeper made some good saves. We were stable in front and back.”

Guardiola also praised Aguero for equalling the club goalscoring record of 177 goals.

“Aguero should pay a tribute to us, he should invite us to dinner maybe. One more goal, it’s going to happen sooner or later.”

Manchester City travel to the Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion in their next league game.

