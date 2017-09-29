Guardiola Plots Battle Without Mendy, Aguero Vs Chelsea Inspired By Star Lager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is sweat over how to tweak his depleted team to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Chelsea got a big boost on Friday when they signed a partnership deal with premium beer brand, Star‎, which is bound to boost the overall fortunes on the club.

On Thursday, City confirmed that Mendy had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. And injury to Sergio Aguero from an accident has added to Guardiola’s head ahead of the Stamford Bridge showdown.

Mendy sustained his injury during the first half of last Saturday’s 5-0 Premier League victory at home against Crystal Palace.

And speaking during his Friday’s press conference ahead of Manchester City’s away clash with Chelsea at Stamford Brudge, Guardiola stated that they will approach games differently henceforth.

“In the way Benjamin Mendy plays, his energy towards goal, we cannot replace him,” Guardiola said.

“We have to play a different way. You cannot replace him around the world.”

Guardiola informed the media that Mendy will be operated upon today (Friday) and also commented on Sergio Aguero’s accident in the Netherlands.

“Benjamin Mendy will be operated on this afternoon (Friday) in Barcelona, and will be out until the time of the semi-final of UC,” Guardiola stated.

“Aguero has had an accident in Amsterdam and he will be back after that. I am not a doctor. He will come back and recover ASAP.

“No not yet (spoken with Aguero). I have been preparing training. I will speak to him today. First impression is he has broken his rib.

“Day off is to be happy. I am a trainer who doesn’t want to train every day because they need to rest, mentally and physically.”

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss admitted that Chelsea will be dangerous to play against due to their style of play.

He said: “I admire the Chelsea manager and the way they play. They can play amazing counter-attacking football.

“They control all the aspects of the game and that is why they won the Premier League and why they won against a good team three days ago.

“It is a team we have to beat. When they have one chance, they are killers in that situation. That is why Chelsea are a good team.”

And on when City captain Vincent Kompany will be back in action, Guardiola said he was still a long way from a return.

“Kompany didn’t make one training session with us for one month. He will meet with Belgium doctors and come back. He won’t play.

“We have a short break after the Chelsea game. We will see. Now is not time to think about that (signing a new left back).”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.