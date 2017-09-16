Guardiola Praises Man City, Aguero After Watford Rout

Manager Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City have finally found their rhythm following their 6-0 away thrashing of Watford in the English Premier League on Saturday.

A hat-trick from Sergio Aguero and a goal each from Raheem Sterling (penalty), Nicolas Otamendi and Gabriel Jesus secured the impressive win for City.

“It was so good. Especially after an away game in the Champions League,” an elated Guardiola said in his post-match reaction.

“The way we played as a team, we are so happy.

“I was lucky to manage Barcelona with many outstanding performances but this week has been a lot of goals. We have found our game, we can make short passes and we have a lot of energy from our full-backs.”

Guardiola also went on to reserve special praise for hat-trick hero Aguero.

He said:”His numbers speak for themselves. I’m so happy for the third goal because he’s so clever in the box. He’s able to score a goal at any point.”