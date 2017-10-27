Guardiola Rules Kompany Out, Claims ‘Tired Man City’ Will Face West Brom At The Hawthorns

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has revealed that Vincent Kompany will miss Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Brom at The Hawthorns, but insists that the Belgium international’s injury situation is improving and will be ready to return to his squad sooner rather than later.

Kompany who is nursing a muscular problem travelled to Barcelona to visit Ramon Cutgat, a specialist.

“Vincent travelled to Barcelona and visited Ramon Cutgat to see how his injury is,” said Guardiola during his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of his side’s trip to the Hawthorns.

“It is much better. In the next ten days he will be coming back.”

Guardiola also said that his players were tired following their gruelsome 120 minutes against Wolves midweek in the Carabao Cup tie which Manchester City won on penalties.

“We were so tired,” he reiterated.

“We had a few problems with some kicks and it was demanding for us, but we’ve made a recovery and the players had the day off yesterday.

“Now they are coming back and we will see how they are.”

Guardiola also charged his side to be calm and not get carried away with their fine start to the season, which saw them register a Club-record 12th consecutive victory against Wolves.

City are unbeaten so far this season and are at the top of the Premier League, but Guardiola reckoned that the team’s success can only be judged at the end of the season.

“We started the same way this year as last season.”

“Last Tuesday, we realised how difficult it is to win games. We have to be calm and focus.

“We have to take it game by game and we’ll analyse what happens at the end of the season.”

