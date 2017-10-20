Guardiola Set To Field Aguero Vs Burnley, Rules Out Kompany

Manchester City‏ manager Pep Guardiola has stated that Sergio Aguero is ready to return to action against Burnley in the English Premier League on Saturday.

He however added that captain Vincent Kompany is still out with a calf strain.

Aguero returned to Manchester City training last week after suffering injury to his ribs in an accident on his way to the airport after attending a concert in Amsterdam in late September.

He was an unused substitute in City’s 7-2 Premier League demolition of Stoke last Saturday.

“For the game against Stoke he (Aguero) had just one training session. He was fit before Napoli and is ready for tomorrow,” Guardiola said on Friday during his press conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Burnley.

“But Kompany is not ready. Not yet.

“Normally when we play international games, I make decisions the night before or the same day to see how the players feel.

“I said many times in the last weeks, we played quite good in the last games but always we can improve. Hopefully we can maintain it.

“The next game is always the most important. If you want to be a big club, all the opponents need to know we are going to be there.

“The way we play against Napoli is totally different to Burnley. We have to adapt.”

