Guardiola: Toure Still Key For City, Watford Will Be Tough

Manchester boss Pep Guardiola says Cote d’Ivoire midfielder Yaya Toure remains an integral part of his team despite lack of action so far this season.

Toure, 34, is yet to feature for City this season, making only the bench against Brighton, Everton and Bournemouth. He was not in the City squad that beat Liverpool.

But Guardiola insist despite the Ivorian lack of playing time, he is vital to City’s plans this season.

“I need him (Yaya Toure),” Guardiola said in his press conference on Friday ahead of City’s away trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Saturday.

“He is so important, I admire what he has done and in his career. He is an exceptional player.

I would like for everybody to be involved but I think about every game and what is the best team to play. We will see.”

Guardiola admitted that the game against Watford will be difficult owing to their UEFA Champions League exhaustions.

“It will be a demanding game, especially after just three days and the travelling but we have to handle the situation.”

Th former Barcelona and Bayern Munich gaffer expressed satisfaction in his team’s improvement in the attacking third.

“Last season we had a problem scoring. But now we have players that play more in and not wide. They help our strikers.”

And on the availability of skipper Vincent Kompany who has been out due to injury, Guardiola revealed the Belgian defender will soon be back.

“Today Vincent Kompany trained with us, I think for the next days he will be able to play again. We are ok.”