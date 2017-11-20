Guardiola Vows To ‘Kill’ Manchester City Players If They Fail To Win Premier League

Manchester City have made a flying start to the season, dropping just two points from the first 12 games, and manager Pep Guardiola has vowed his team are condemned to finish the season the way they started or he’ll ‘kill’ the players.

City continued their Premier League dominance with a 2-0 win at Leicester City on Saturday seeing them maintain their eight-point lead at the top, scoring 40 goals and conceding just seven in the process.

The Spaniard said there was no chance of his team becoming complacent despite their stunning form.

“That is not going to happen because I am their manager,” Guardiola said.

“The team, that is not going to happen. I’ll kill them. Complacency doesn’t happen in my teams.

“They can play bad, teams are going to beat us, that happens.

“But if you see the team, they have the desire to have the ball and play. We are not a team that speculates about absolutely anything. That’s not going to happen.”

City have already qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League but they host Feyenoord on Tuesday.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.