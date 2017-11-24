Guardiola Wary Of ‘Complicated Huddersfield’ As Man City Look To Extend Lead

City will make the short journey across the Pennines in a superb vein of form, having won their last 17 games and holding an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Huddersfield have not too fared badly badly as they are currently 10th on 15 points in the league table after stunning Manchester United 2-1.

And Guardiola says playing away to Huddersfield would be a big game for his team.

“We played last season against them. We were not able to win there in the FA Cup, we realised how complicated it is to play there,” Guardiola said during his Friday’s press conference.

“What Wagner has done speaks for itself – promotion from the Championship. The result against United.

“But not just that. At home, they have had good results. When they decide to make high pressing, they are so well-organised.

“Like every game away in the Premier League, we will try.”

On the injury front, Guardiola said everyone is fit and also confirmed that skipper Vincent Kompany will be available for selection following his return to action after a two-and-a-half month lay-off in last weekend’s 2-0 triumph at Leicester.