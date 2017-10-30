Football fans in Lagos were treated to an exciting Match day experience over the weekend as Guinness Foreign Extra Stout partnered with DSTV to bring the Premier League trophy to town.

The event featured live screening of the Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur match, photo sessions with the Premier league trophy and music performances. Consumers also witnessed the announcement of the Guinness National Consumer Promo tagged “Be A Front Row Fan.” The Campaign will give football fans an opportunity to watch a Football game with legendary footballer Thierry Henry in addition to millions of Naira and other amazing prizes.

The #BeAFrontRowFan promo which will run for 14 weeks will give 14 lucky consumers a chance to win 1 million naira each, thousands of people will win N5000 each and loads of airtime will be up for grabs.

To win an opportunity to watch a match with Thierry Henry, consumers only need to buy a bottle of their iconic beer, Guinness, and text the code under the crown cork with their name to 1759.

Thierry Henry is famous for his time at Premier League Club Arsenal where he was part of a team that won two league titles and three FA Cups as well as leading his team to the 2006 UEFA Champions League Final in his role as captain. Named PFA Players’ Player of the Year twice, and the FWA Footballer of the Year three times, Thierry Henry enriched the football viewing experience for all fans of the sport regardless of team loyalties.

Commenting on being a part of the #MadeOfBlack campaign, Thierry Henry said, “I am incredibly excited to be working with a globally renowned brand like Guinness. The Made of Black campaign is something I can really relate to. This will be my first visit to Nigeria and I have heard a lot about the huge passion for football that exists there. I can’t wait to arrive and meet all of the dedicated football fans and see for myself their Made of Black spirit.”

“We recognize the passion of our consumers to Football, and have a long term history of ensuring they have amazing football experiences,” said Adenike Adebola, Marketing Director, Guinness.

“We have been sponsoring the broadcast of the EPL in Nigeria and we remain committed to showing support for the incredible football fans across the country. This Trophy tour is another testament to our commitment in this regard, by bringing football fans closer to the premiere league cup”

She added that “We are really excited to be working with Thierry Henry this year. Henry carved his own path to bring his creative flair to the game, he worked hard to demonstrate his skill and ability; ultimately changing the way the game was played in England and showing that he was truly Made of Black. He is an inspirational ambassador for our Made of Black campaign.

“During this campaign 14 Lucky consumers of Guinness Foreign Extra Stout will stand a chance to watch a game with international football icon, Thierry Henry when he visits in December in addition to winning N1million Naira each, thousands of consumers will win N5,000 cash and lots of instant airtime.”

Guinness will also be celebrating everyday football heroes over the next year. Those passionate about football who have shown their own Made of Black spirit and gone above and beyond to fulfil their football dreams and inspire others.

Guinness embodies the Made of Black mindset. It is an iconic beer that has the darkest liquid, but the brightest flavours. A beer that has lived in the hearts and minds of millions in Africa and across the world for over 250 years but has always had the authenticity, boldness and vision to do things differently.

Made of Black reflects a movement being created by a new generation of Africans whose boldness cannot be contained and who are fuelling a progressive, new spirit of Africa.

Here, black is not a colour, it is a mind-set. It embodies those who aren’t afraid to express themselves, have the confidence to carve their own path, do things differently and live life to the full.

#BeAFrontRowFan promo will run from October 23 2017 to January 31 2018, winners will be selected weekly from all over Nigeria.

