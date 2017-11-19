Gymkhana GRiD 2017 Carnival City Action In Pictures

Gymkhana GRiD 2017 got off to a gripping start yesterday, the most anticipated adrenaline packed racing competition which is in its sixth edition hosted in Carnival City, Johannesburg lived up to the hype. The competition started off with the Terry Grant show opener, right after that the moving motor show for both Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) and All Wheel Drive (AWD) respectively.

The Athlete signing session allowed fans a chance to get signed autograph from their favourite athletes. Kid Block head Hoonigan in Charge, Johan Kristoffersson current FIA World Rallycross Champion, Petter Solberg triple FIA World Champion, Luke Woodham three-time Gymkhana GRiD champion, Andreas Bakkerud FIA World Rallycross Championship winner (2014 – 2017) were some of the athletes you could have had the chance to get an autograph from.

The outrageously popular tyre slaying event was well attended, it was undoubtedly the event of the weekend. The first Gymkhana GRiD to hit the African continent, its also the 2017 ending show.

Ken Block Hoonigan mastermind had this to say about Gymkhana GRiD 2017 in Carnival City;

“Gymkhana GRiD has been growing year on year, and to have it expand to an incredible country like South Africa is very exciting. I’m really looking forward to it. When I was last there for Clarkson, Hammond and May Live in 2016 my team and I had such a warm welcome. South Africans are very passionate about motorsport, and I enjoyed my time down there a lot. We have some big plans in place for the GRiD track this year – it’s going to bigger and better than ever before!”.

Yesterday’s session was the qualifiers for both AWD and RWD, there were four separate sessions in total for both AWD and RWD categories. Fans were kept spell bound with the double header showdown, which came to a exhilarating end with the Monster Energy Smoke Show. Both Ken Block and Anreas Bakkerud shredded threads so hard the whole stadium was filled in smoke.

Today’s grand finale will be lit as your favourite Sports website Complete Sports Nigeria will bring you Live streaming at 3pm Nigerian time, courtesy Monster Energy. Gymkhana GRiD 2017 is powered by Auto Trader, In addition to Toyo Tyres, ST Suspension, Sonas, Ford, and Monster Energy.

More Pictures….

