GYMKHANA GRiD 2017: Live Streaming On Complete Sports Nigeria

Complete Sports your number one sports website in Nigeria is partnering with Monster Energy to bring you the Gymkhana GRiD 2017 Live!!!. The competition which is billed to hold on the 18th and 19th of November 2017, will be streamed live on Complete Sports Nigeria. This is the first time Gymkhana GRiD will be held in Africa. To be part of this ground breaking competition, follow the link to watch the competition. Live Streaming

It’s going to be the Savannah of shred and a Braii of burnouts; yes you guessed it, Gymkhana GRiD is boosting away from European shores and heading for the sun scorched asphalt of South Africa for its 2017 season ending showdown.

