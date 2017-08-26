Hamilton Pays Tribute To Schumacher After Equalling F1 Legend’s Record

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Michael Schumacher after equalling the German legend’s Formula 1 record of pole positions on Saturday.

Former world champion Hamilton claimed pole at the Belgian Grand Prix in Brussels on Saturday, tying Schumacher for the all-time record of 68 Formula 1 pole positions.

“I’m honoured to have raced with you. Equaling your pole position record is a dream come true. I pray for you and your family all the time,” Mercedes driver Hamilton tweeted on Saturday.

Briton Hamilton did a fantastic lap to beat title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari by 0.242 seconds in Brussels ahead of Sunday’s race.

Hamilton was 0.541secs ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who was third ahead of Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari.

Max Verstappen headed team-mate Daniel Ricciardo to an all-Red Bull third row.

Schumacher is still in recovery almost four years after suffering a horrific head injury.

He was on holiday with friends and family in the French Alps when he had an accident while skiing on 29 December, 2013.

He was airlifted to Grenoble Hospital requiring ‘immediate neurosurgical intervention’ and underwent two life-saving operations.