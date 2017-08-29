FULL HOUSE: Mikel, Moses Lead 24 Others In Super Eagles First Training

Captain Mikel Obi and Chelsea’s Victor Moses who arrived the team’s Ibom Golf Resort camp around 2pm Tuesday led 24 of their teammates in the Super Eagles first training session to kick start preparations for Friday’s mega clash against Cameroun at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Also present at the training session is the technical crew led by Gernot Rohr while goalkeepers’ coaches Enrico Pionetti and Alloy Agu took the three goalkeepers through their paces.

Latest arrival was Cyprus-based Abdullahi Shehu who joined the team at training straight from the airport.