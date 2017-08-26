Hargreaves: Powerful Dembele Can Match Neymar, Will Win Ballon D’Or

Former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves believes Ousmane Dembele has the potential to surpass Neymar and could be a Ballon d’Or winner in the future.

Barcelona announced on Friday that they had reached a €105m plus add-ons agreement with Borussia Dortmund for Dembele, who only joined the German club last season for around €12m.

Speaking on Dembele’s potential Hargreaves told BBC: “He is the best 20-year-old player in the world. He has been under the radar but for anyone who has seen his body of work in France and the Bundesliga last season. He is breathtaking to watch.

“Physically he is so powerful and can play with both feet. He takes set pieces with both feet.

“He can play to the right, to the left and as number 10. The figure is obviously high, for a younger player but if you see him play he will take your breath away. He is a potential Balon d’Or winner.”

“I don’t think he will play on the left as Neymar did for Barcelona. I think he will play on the right and Lionel Messi will be central.”

“He won’t be a direct replacement for Neymar but he has the potential to be as good.

“Neymar is another category at the moment and he will take over from Messi and Ronaldo as the best player in the world.”

Ex-England star Hargreaves added of the France forward: “If you have to mart a winger, this is the kid defenders wouldn’t want to play against. He is big but he is going to grow in his body. He is going to be a nightmare to play against. He has the potential to be the best, no question and we expect a lot from him.”