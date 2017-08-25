Hazard Returns As Everton Youngsters Spank Chelsea

By James Agberebi:

Belgian star Eden Hazard continued his road to full fitness from an ankle injury as he featured for Chelsea’s development squad who lost 3-0 to their Everton counterparts in a Premier League 2 game at Aldershot on Friday.

Hazard, who has not played for Chelsea this new season, played for 75 minutes before he was replaced by Jacob Maddox.

Everton took the lead in the 18th minute following an own goal by Chelsea defender Joseph Colley.

The Blues went 2-0 down following a 56th minute goal by Beni Baningime.

And with three minutes remaining, Oumar Niasse rounded the score to give the Everton side the comfortable win.

Hazard was a key member of the Chelsea squad that won the EPL title in Antonio Conte’s first season in charge.