Hazard’s Strike Seals Chelsea Win At Bournemouth

By James Agberebi: Chelsea made it two Premier League wins on the bounce with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

The only goal of the game was scored by Eden Hazard for his first league goal of the season in the second half.

Chelsea move to fourth position on 19 points, nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea went close in the seventh minute through Alvaro Morata but Steve Cook was quick to get to the ball and cleared the danger.

Two minutes later Pedro got into a good position only to hit his effort high and wide off target.

In the 18th minute a neat one-two between Benik Afobe and Charlie Daniels was thwarted by David Luiz who cleared away for a corner.

Morata should have given Chelsea the lead in the 24th minute after he was played through on goal by Hazard but could not beat beat Asmir Begovic one-on-one.

Chelsea thought they had opened the scoring on 27th minute only for Morata’s effort to be flagged off for offside.

In the 31st minute Morata was denied by Begovic again, this time stopping the Spaniard’s goal bound shot with his arm.

On the restart Chelsea continued to probe for the opening goal and were rewarded on 51 minutes through Hazard who fired into the back of the net from an acute angle.

Bournemouth almost responded three minutes later through substitute Jordon Ibe but his shot was deflected for a corner.

Hazard should have had his second goal on 64 minutes but blazed his shot inside the box over the bar.

In the 73rd minute Callum Wilson almost made an immediate impact after coming on but his shot off Ibe’s cross was blocked.

On 82 minutes Cesc Fabregas was slipped through on goal but could not make his effort count as he fired over the bar.

In the 86th minute Simon Francis aimed a cross for Marc Pugh’s head but Cesar Azpilicuerta was on hand to clear the danger.

