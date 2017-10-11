Heartland Beat FirstBank, Gain Promotion To NPFL

By Johnny Edward:

Heartland Football Club of Owerri have regained promotion back to the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) one year after they were relegated to the Nigerian National League (NNL), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Naze millionaires defeated FirstBank of Lagos 1-0 in a match day 33 fixture played at the Agege Stadium on Wednesday to emerge champions of their conference of the NNL.

Okoro Ndukwe was the match winner for the five-time NPFL champions who returned back to the NPFL after one year of been relegated.

Ndukwe scored a stunner in the 36th minute from the 30 yards to beat Nojeem Salami in goal for First Bank.

With a game to spare, Heartland finished top of the Southern Conference bable with 60 points from 31 games, five points ahead of second-placed Bayesla United who also beat Papilo FC 1-0.

Meanwhile the LMC have congratulated, Heartland on their feat.

In a tweet, the LMC stated: “Congratulations @HeartlandFC_ng. Welcome back to the #NPFL. Hopefully the Dan Anyiam Stadium will rock this season!”

