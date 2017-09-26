Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry believes Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero is the only world-class striker in the Premier League, but has tipped emerging stars Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata and Harry Kane to reach the heights of the Argentine.

Aguero has scored six goals this season after six rounds of matches in the Premier League.

The former Atletico Madrid star will battle the likes of Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea recruit Alvaro Morata, Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette for the top prize of the Premier League’s top scorer

“The only one who is world class, or has been world class, is Aguero because of the longevity of what he has done in this league, year in and year out,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

“He won the league here and he has been doing it the longest. You have to give him a bit of credit. I think sometimes we bypass Aguero like he didn’t happen.”

Aguero has twice scooped the Premier League’s top scorer prize having scored at least 20 league goals in four of his six seasons in England.

Henry however tips Lukaku, Kane and Morata to attain Aguero’s milestone with their performances.

“Lukaku has just arrived at Manchester United, he hasn’t played long in the Champions League,” he said.

“For Harry Kane, last season was short in the Champions League. It was short in the Europa League and the Euros.

“Morata was often off the bench at Madrid. He had a good year at Juve but he was playing with [Fernando] Llorente or [Carlos] Tevez.

“They will get there and we should be happy to have these players in our league.”

