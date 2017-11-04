Henty Targets 5th Goal Of Season In Hungarian League

By Johnny Edward: Nigerian striker, Ezekiel Henty hopes he can continue with his new goal scoring form for his Hungarian side,Videoton by finding the back of the net when they host relegation battlers Mezőkövesd-Zsóry today (Saturday), Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The former Locomotiv striker has scored four goals in 11 Hungarian League games for Videoton. He has scored three goals in his last four consecutive games.

Videoton currently sit second in the Hungarian League table, tied on the same points but with an inferior goal difference of +2 behind leaders Ferencváros. Henty hopes his goals will help his side win the title at the end of the season

But he is also wary of the threat Mezőkövesd-Zsóry could pose to Videoton having failed to win a league game in their last 12 matches.

“A game like this need to be approached with caution,”Henty told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“We still have lots of games to play and we just need to stay focused to achieve our dream of landing the title and qualifying for the European competition next year.

“Taking each game as it comes is the best way to go.”

The former Locomotiv striker who scored his first goal in the Hungarian league against Mezőkövesd-Zsóry in his second appearance for the club is one of the players of Videoton that provide the firepower for the team.

“I was pleased that I managed to score my first goal for Videoton in the away game at Mezőkövesd-Zsóry. I hope that I will score more goals for the club and particularly score against Mezőkövesd-Zsóry again on Saturday,” Henty told Completesportnigeria.com ahead of his side’s game against Mezőkövesd-Zsóry.

