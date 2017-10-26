Herrera: Man United Must Improve Vs Spurs After ‘Bad’ Huddersfield Defeat

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera is looking forward to the game against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday as his side seek to stay within touching distance of leaders Manchester City.
Jose Mourinho’s men responded to their first defeat of the season to Huddlesfield by defeating Swansea City 2-0 on Tuesday to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Carabao Cup
“Sometimes, during the season, you have one or two really bad games and Huddersfield was one of them,” Herrera told the United website on Thursday.
“We want to forget, we want to look forward, we want to get good feelings and now we are playing against a top team like Tottenham.
“After the Huddersfield game, I said you want to play as quickly as possible again like we did against Swansea. We did very well, thank you as well to our fans because during the week, Tuesday in the Carabao Cup, a long way, and again thousands of fans.
“There are good feelings and let’s move forward, let’s try to win against Tottenham, because it’s not going to be easy. We have a massive game on Saturday and we need to win.
“Our fans have to realize that we need them. We need them to beat those top teams, they always help us. Last season, we beat Spurs and the fans were supporting us all the way, so we need it again.
“We want to finish fighting for every title and the only way we can do that is with everyone being together as a team, a club and fans, so we need them.”
