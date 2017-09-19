Hislop: Moses Was Chelsea’s Best Player Vs Arsenal

By Johnny Edward:

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper, Shaka Hislop says Victor Moses’ performance for Chelsea in their stalemate against Arsenal was the only ‘bright’ spark for the Blues in the encounter.

Moses made his fourth straight start for Chelsea in the English Premier League and posted a decent shift for Antonio Conte’s side who dropped points at home after their opening day defeat to Burnley.

In a video posted on ESPN on Tuesday, Hislop stated that no Chelsea outfield player stood out for him.

“No Chelsea player took the game by the scuffle, but I think Marcos Alonso was decent, Victor Moses for me was the brightest spark of them all and obviously,Thibaut Courtois was excellent pulling up three great saves in the first half,” Hislop said during his analysis on ESPN.

“Moses for me was the only Chelsea player who left the pitch with a good impression.”

Moses is expected to be rested for Chelsea when they take on League One side, Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup Third Round clash on Wednesday at Stamford Bridge.

The 26 year old could return for Chelsea for their trip to Stoke City at the weekend.