Hodgson Unfazed As Palace Visit Free-Scoring Man City

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson remains confident as his team’s defence get set to take on free-scoring Manchester City in the Premier League at the Ethiad Stadium on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have scored 16 so far this season conceding only two goals while Hodgson’s side are without a point, yet to score a goal and have conceded eight goals in five games.

The former England boss remains unperturbed and hopes Mamadou Sakho replicates his brilliant performance for the Eagles on Saturday .

“You make certain you work on your game, the defensive side well. If it turns out they have a bit too much firepower even doing the things we want to do, we will probably have to accept that,” Hodgson stated during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“At the moment, we are going there in a reasonably confident mood. The players know their jobs and will be working hard to perform those roles. I’m being bombarded with statistics with how good they are but I’m not fazed.

“The way we tried to defend against Huddersfield, that’s the same for all teams. That’s going to be our aim, we’ll be working very hard to improve on our first half performance against Huddersfield and cause City a few problems of our own.

“I’d heard so many good things about him (Sakho), I can understand why he’s made himself a favourite here. His performance the other night was very assured and composed, considering it was his first game for a long time.

“We hope with his leadership qualities he will help us move away from the relegation zone. He will start at Man City.”

Hodgson however ruled out Wilfred Zaha from his squad to face Manchester City.

He said: “We’ve got a large squad to choose from which is very positive. Everyone made it through Tuesday unscathed.

“Feedback on Wilf is positive, he’s making progress. He’s still on target for a return after the international period. It will be nice if he’s back for Chelsea but it will be in agreement with the doctors.”

