Hodgson Set To Start Ladapo For Palace Vs Man United

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has hinted that Nigerian-born Freddie Ladapo is in line to make his first start for Crystal Palace against Manchester United in an English Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Ladapo has been named in the substitutes bench for Crystal Palace once this term and could he handed his first start in the absence of injured Christian Benteke.

Benteke has been ruled out for at least six weeks with a knee injury. The 26-year-old Belgium international was injured during Saturday’s 5-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Hodgson also confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek and James Tomkins will both be missing for this weekend’s game against Manchester United.

“Freddie Ladapo has been training with the group whilst I have been here. He is in the frame for a place in our situation,” Hobson said on Friday during his pre-match press conference

“Manchester United have a very strong squad but we will be looking to give them a good game and hope for any good luck that is around.

“There could be more pain ahead but we wont be fazed as we work on our task that we have ahead of us as a group.”

“He [Benteke] has ligament damage which will keep him out for a minimum of six weeks,” said manager Roy Hodgson.”

Hodgson also revealed that winger Wilfried Zaha is not ready to return to face Manchester United on Saturday following a knee injury.

