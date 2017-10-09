Home-based Eagles Defender Ariwachukwu Thrilled With Akwa United’s Aiteo Cup Final Feat

By James Agberebi:

Home-based Super Eagles dedender Emmanuel Ariwachukwu has expressed his delight that Akwa United have qualified for the 2017 Aiteo Cup.

Akwa United defeated Sunshine Stars 3-1 to go through 3-2 on aggregate in Sunday’s rescheduled semi-final second leg match in Uyo.

Akwa United will now face Niger Tornadoes in the final billed for the Agege Stadium, Lagos on Sunday, October 15.

Reflecting on the win, Ariwachukwu praised his teammates for their impressive performance.

“We made it to Aiteo cup final Great fight guys it can only be God. Lagos we are coming,” he tweeted on his Twitter handle.

Akwa United won their first and only Aiteo Cup title in 2015.

Ariwachukwu was in the home-based Eagles squad that qualified for the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

He was also in the home-based Eagles team that finished second at the 2017 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Ghana.

