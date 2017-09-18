Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles defeated hosts Ghana 2-0 in their last Group A game at the 2018 West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations in Cape Coast on Monday to qualify for the semi-finals.

Two second-half goals from Anthony Okpotu and Peter Eneji secured home-based eagles first group win in the group stage.

Okpotu opened scoring for Nigeria in the 52nd minute after neatly beating his marker inside the box off a brilliant through pass from Eneji before slotting past the Ghana keeper.

In the 55th minute, Eneji doubled Nigeria’s lead after slamming in a superb left-foot strike from the edge of the box following a cross from Chima Akas.

With the win, the home-based Eagles finished second in Group A on five points while Ghana, who have already qualified, finish top on six points.

In the group’s other game also played on Monday, Guinea and Mali both crashed out after playing out a 1-1 draw in Elmina.

Camara Abdoulaye put Guinea 1-0 up before an own goal by Abdoulaye drew Mali level.

