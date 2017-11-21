Home Eagles Defender Etim Joins Akwa United On Two-Year Deal

By Adeboye Amosu: Home- based Super Eagles defender, Matthew Etim, has joined Aiteo Federation Cup Champions, Akwa United on a two-year deal, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The experienced right-back linked up with the Promise Keepers from former Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enugu Rangers.

Rangers were keen on holding the player, but he has finally been granted his wish of playing for his home city club.

Etim, who was the vice-captain of the Flying Antelopes prior to the latest switch, was part of the team that won the NPFL title in the 2015/2016 season.

“It’s good to be back home. To play for Akwa United was a dream for me and I’m happy to actualize that,” the defender who was part of Nigeria’s team to the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Rwanda told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Leaving Rangers was an easy decision for me even though they never wanted me to leave. It was time to seek a new a challenge and I believe i took the right decision by leaving.

“I’m happy I left on a good note which is the most important thing. You know football is funny as you cannot predict the future. May be in future I will return to Rangers.

“My main target now is to help Akwa United win the league and possibly the CAF Confederation Cup next year.”

