Home Eagles To Know CHAN Group Foes As CAF Fix Draw Date

Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles will know their group opponents for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in November, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have announced.

Nigeria defeated neighbours Benin Republic over two legs to qualify for the tournament meant for only players featuring in their domestic leagues.

“The draw ceremony for the 5th edition of the Total African Nations Championship, Morocco 2018, will take place on Friday, 17th November 2017 in Rabat, Morocco,” CAF stated on their website on Wednesday.

“The competition scheduled from 12th January to 4th February 2018 in Morocco, in the cities of Agadir, Casablanca, Marrakech and Tangier, will bring together 16 national teams constituted of local based players.

“A meeting of the Organizing Committee of Total CHAN, schedule for November 15th, still in Rabat, will decide on the draw procedures.

“The Democratic Republic of Congo, winner of the last edition in Rwanda, will not defend its title because eliminated by its neighbor Congo.”

Morocco got the hosting rights after initial proposed hosts Kenya failed to meets CAF’s hosting standards.

Qualified countries are:

Morocco (host country)

Egypt, Libya (Northern Zone)

Uganda, Sudan (Central-East Zone)

Cameroon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea (Central Zone)

Guinea, Mauritania (West A Zone)

Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria (West B Zone)

Angola, Namibia, Zambia (South Zone)

