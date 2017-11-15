Home Eagles In Pot 2, To Know CHAN Foes On Friday

By Adeboye Amosu: Nigeria have been placed in Pot 2 ahead of the draw ceremony for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) billed for Friday in Rabat, Morroco, Completesportsnigeria. com reports.

The organising committee for the competition announced the procedure for the draw on Wednesday.

The four pots consisting of the 16 qualified teams were decided on the basis of a ranking established taking into account the performances at the past editions of the final tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

Also in Pot 2 alongside the home-based Super Eagles are the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, Syli Stars of Guinea and the Chipolopolo of Zambia.

Hosts Morroco are seeded in Pot 1 in along with Angola, Cote d’lvoire and Libya.

The organising committee also announced that the final tournament will run from January 13 to February 4 2018 in four cities.

Casablanca will host matches in Group A, Marrakech will entertain teams in Group B, Tangier will be the home for Group C teams, while teams placed in Group D will slug it out in Agadir.

The opening match and the final will be played at the newly refurbished Mohammed V Complex in Casablanca.

Defending Champions Congo Democratic Republic did not qualify for the competition.

The home-based Super Eagles failed to make it beyond the group stage at the last edition of the competition in Rwanda in 2016.

Pot 1: Morocco (host), Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Libya

Pot 2: Cameroon, Guinea, Nigeria, Zambia

Pot 3: Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan

Pot 4: Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Namibia

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.