Home Eagles Vice-Captain, Akas: CHAN 2018 Draw Fair To Nigeria, Will Reach Q-Finals

The Super Eagles will face Rwanda, Libya and Equatorial Guinea in Group C of the competition following the draw ceremony which took place in Rabat, Morocco on Friday .

The left-back was part of the team that lost out in the group stage at the 2016 edition of the competition in Rwanda, but is confident the Nigerian side will do well this time around.

“To be honest, this is a fair group for us. With all due respect to the other teams in this group, we should make it to the last eight from there,” the former Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan player told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“I still have memories of what happened in Rwanda the last time and I know some of my colleagues who are in that same competition will not want a repeat of that scenario.

“I’m looking forward to playing in the competition once again and hopeful we will perform better than we did the last time.”

Nigeria’s first game in the competition will be against Rwanda on January 15 in Tangier.