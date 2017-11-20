Honda Launches New ACE 110 Motorcycle Specially For Nigerian Market

By Sulaiman Alao: Honda Manufacturing (Nigeria) Limited has come out with a brand new product, the Honda ACE 110 Motorcyle, designed and built specially for the Nigerian market.

The ACE 110 motorcycle, built in accordance with world standards and high quality of Japanese technology by Honda, has been tested in the six geo-political zones of Nigeria and is set for mass-production following the launch which was held at their office/factory site located at Kilometre 6, Ota/Idiroko Expressway in Ogun State recently.

The new motorcycle, which is a product of three years of painstaking research and development to meet the needs of Nigerian customers, is designed with the sole aim of getting back Honda’s competitiveness in the Nigerian market, courtesy of the ACE 110 special features which include affordable price, comfortable ride, fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs as well as spare parts availability.

Other features that set the ACE 110 motorcycle apart from others include the 110cc engine which boasts good pick up and low vibration, large fuel tank to cover longer travel distance, chain case which provides perfect protection from mud and dust, big seat, double spring rear suspension, long passenger footstep, all front gear shift as well as the model coming in red and blue color options. The motorcycle indeed fits the slogan given to it by its manufacturers – “For Everyone On Every Road”.

The new ACE 110 motorcycle which has since gone on sale, is available at an affordable price of N220,000 with Honda targeting the sale of 80,000 units in the first year and 110,000 units the following year. The electric start and alloy wheel option of the motorcycle will be launched next year.

The manufacturers also reveal that five months stock of after-sales spare parts are already available and will be allocated to the market alongside sales of the motorcycle, while the company has completed technician training for all its dealer technicians as well as refresher training for roadside mechanics to adequately cater for servicing and repairs needs.

The launch ceremony which was graced with the presence of the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council, Mr. Jelani Aliyu, also had in attendance top Honda management personnel like the Managing Director, Honda Manufacturing Nigeria Ltd – Katsuhiro Murooka; Chief Operating Officer, Global Motorcycle Operations – Noriake Abe; Operating Officer, Head of Regional Unit – Yusuke Hori; Chief Engineer, Atsuhio Takahashi; Executive Director, Kaoru Yamamoto; Asst. Manager Sales Division, Nagayuki Takeuchi as well as Sales Manager, Olabade Badejo, Senior Manager, Customer Service Emmanuel Hunyingan and Factory Manager, Oyediji Ogunmola.

Also present at the colourful event were dealers, agents as well as officials and members of the Motorcycle Riders Association of Nigeria.

