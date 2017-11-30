By Adeboye Amosu:

Kano Pillars striker, Gambo Mohammed, is grateful to the club for accepting him back following a failed move to Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Plateau United, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The talented forward was keen on securing a move to Plateau United and was photographed wearing the Jos club’s jersey despite Pillars insisting he was not for sale.

The player had since apologised to the management of the Sai Masu Gida and has been readmitted by the club.

“I don’t really want to talk about the move to Plateau United now because that’s in the past now,” the former fringe Nigeria international opened up in a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The most important thing now is that Kano Pillars have accepted me back and I appreciate them for that.

“Now, I want to defend the club’s colour again and possibly win the title next season.”

Gambo joined Kano Pillars from local side Buffalo FC in 2006 and is the club’s record goalscorer.

