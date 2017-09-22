Hughes Plots Stoke Shocker Against Chelsea Despite Depleted Defence Line

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes has admitted that it will be tough playing against Chelsea without three key defenders in their Premier League clash on Saturday at Bet365 Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ryan Shawcross and Geoff Cameron are all ruled out of the game while Kevin Wimme is a big doubt. Bruno Martins Indi is the only fit Stoke City defender available for the encounter while Kurt Zouma who is on loan from Chelsea is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Despite the setback, the Welshman remains confident of taking a point off the reigning English Premier League Champions on Saturday just as they did against Arsenal and Manchester United.

“It’s fair to say we are struggling in defensive positions, which is hugely frustrating,” Hughes revealed during his press conference on Friday.

“Ryan Shawcross unfortunately isn’t going to make it, neither is Geoff Cameron and Kevin Wimmer is going to be touch and go too.

“Kevin is our major doubt for the game, so I am waiting on an update on his availability, we are desperately hoping he is OK.

“He has a hamstring injury which has hindered him this week, so we are going to have to check up on him this afternoon and then make a decision.

“Obviously had Kurt been available then we would have been able to manage, but as it stands we are down to just one senior defender, Bruno Martins Indi.

“We are coming up against Chelsea, the champions, and we saw their quality in midweek when they were able to dispatch of their opposition at ease.

“It will be a huge test for us, but we have come up against Arsenal and Manchester United and taken points off them, so we are confident of doing the same this weekend.

“We may have to ride our luck at times, just as you always do in these games, but we have done well in our last two home fixtures and we want that to continue this weekend.”

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.