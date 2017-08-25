Hull City Manager Eager To Sign Success On Loan From Watford

By David Meshioye:

Hull City boss, Leonid Slutsky is hopeful of signing Super Eagles and Watford striker, Isaac Success, on a season loan deal before transfer window closes, Completesportsnigeria.comreports.

The club has added Stephen Kingsley and Jon Toral, but the Tigers are bent on landing the Nigeria international before the transfer window closes.

The former Granada FC striker has been released by Watford having become surplus to requirements after joining the Hornets barely 13 months ago the then record club record £12.5m transfer fee.

Success netted one goal in19 appearances for Watford, but Hull boss is willing to take the gamble and hopes the burly striker can rediscover the form that made him the toast of Granada fans.

“We have three more loan options and for me the level of the players is more important,” said Slutsky, whose side host Bolton Wanderers at the KCOM Stadium on Thursday night,” ‎Slutsky told hulldailymail.

“If possible, we will look to bring in more high level players. It’s not important if it’s on loan or buy. For the club, it’s important to buy players who will continue to stay here, like with Toral, but it’s very difficult with some good players whose dream is to play in his club, like (Ola) Aina and (Michael) Hector. We will see. We have options to loan and some options to buy.

“International level players. Injuries and Clucas out, the situation can change in a minute. We’ll see if it’s possible but we know the players coming in will be targeting promotion with us.”