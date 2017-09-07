Hull City Manager Slutsky: Musa Was Close To Joining Us

Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky on Thursday confirmed that the Championship side were interested in signing Leicester and Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa, before the summer transfer window closed on August 31, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Slutsky was Musa’s coach at his former club, CSKA Moscow of Russia, and conceded that an impending move for the speedy wide man was not achieved as the Nigerian seemingly wanted to have another opportunity to impress at Leicester.

“We came very close to Musa,” Slutsky told the Hull Daily Mail.

“But not each decision depends on me or the club. I think maybe he wants to prove himself at Leicester and he needs one more attempt.

“The final decision was at midday on deadline day and we didn’t have a chance to change Musa for another option.”

Musa was in Nigeria’s squad that grabbed four points at the expense of Cameroon in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers recently.