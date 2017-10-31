Hull Confirm Aina’s Super Eagles Call-Up For Algeria, Argentina Games

2

Hull Confirm Aina’s Super Eagles Call-Up For Algeria, Argentina Games

English Championship club Hull City have confirmed the invitation of Ola Aina to the Super Eagles ahead of their games against Algeria and Argentina.

Aina was among the 24 players Gernot Rohr listed for the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria on November 10 and the international friendly against Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia on November 14.

“Ola Aina has been called up to the Nigeria Super Eagles squad for their World Cup qualifier vs Algeria and friendly vs Argentina,” Hull wrote on their handle.

Aina, 21, made his Super Eagles official debut in the World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo on October 7.

The Chelsea on loan defender, was brought on for Elderson Echiejile in the second half of the game which the Eagles won 1-0.

