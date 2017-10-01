By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has expressed his delight following Hull City’s 6-1 thrashing of Birmingham City in the English Championship on Saturday at the KCOM Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

Hull halted their five-game winless run with the impressive win against Birmingham City.

Aina was in action for Hull the full 90 minutes of the game.

Reflecting on the massive win, Aina expressed happiness that Hull were able to secure the three points.

“Winning ways! Great to get all three points,” he tweeted on his verifier Twitter handle.

Hull are now 17th on 12 points in the 24-team English Championship league table.

He is part of the Super Eagles 23-man squad invited for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zambia in Uyo on October 7.

Read Also: Troost-Ekong’s Goal Can’t Save Bursaspor From Defeat

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.