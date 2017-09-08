Ice Prince To Thrill Fans During Plateau United Vs Rangers Clash

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian hip-hop star, Panshak Henry Zamani popularly known as Ice Prince, is expected to perform at Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos, on Saturday in Plateau United’s final Nigeria Professional Football League game against outgoing champions Enugu Rangers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

This was confirmed to Completesportsnigeria.com by the media officer of Plateau United Albert Yakup.

Plateau United on 63 points will be crowned NPFL champions for the very first time if they beat Rangers on Saturday.

United’s only rivals in the title race, MFM, are on 62 points and will take on El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri also on Saturday.

And Yakup said the whole idea of Ice Prince, who incidentally is from Plateau State, is to show support for Plateau United as they are on the verge of making history.

“I learnt Ice Prince will be performing for fans who will be coming to watch Plateau United and Rangers,” Yakup told completesportsnigeria. com.

“I don’t have an idea if it will be before the match or at half-time. But all the same, it is a good one as it shows Plateau United will be getting support from everybody from the state.”