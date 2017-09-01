Ideye Charges Eagles To Secure Three Points Against Lions

By James Agberebi:

Nigeria striker, Brown Ideye, has tasked the Super Eagles to defeat the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in today’s ( Friday ) 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.A win for the Super Eagles who are on six points, will see them go seven points clear of Cameroon who have two points.

“Go and soar over the lions tonight mates.# Wishingvictorytothesupereagles #GodblessNigeria,” Ideye wrote on his verified Twitter handle.

Ideye who was not invited for the double-header against Cameroon, was in action when the Eagles beat Zambia 2-1 in Ndola on matchday-one.

In the 3-1 win against Algeria in Uyo on matchday two, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner was an unused substitute for the Eagles.