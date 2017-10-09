Ideye: Super Eagles Can Win 2018 World Cup!

By James Agberebi: Nigeria striker Brown Ideye has stated that the Super Eagles are talented enough to win the FIFA 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Eagles became the first African team to qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia following their 1-0 win against Chipolopolo of Zambia in Group B on Saturday in Uyo.

Arsenal’s forward Alex Iwobi was the hero as his 73rd minute strike sealed Nigeria’s sixth World Cup appearance.

The win took the Eagles to an unassailable 13 points while Zambia remain second on seven points.

Nigeria’s next game is an inconsequential away game against already eliminated Algeria.

Reacting to the qualification, Ideye whose only appearance for the Eagles in the qualifiers was in the 2-1 away win against Zambia in Ndola in October 2016, said it is time Nigeria started thinking of surpassing previous feats at the World Cup.

“Let us all think and dream of winning the World Cup in Russia 2018. We have all it takes! Let’s start dreaming bigger,” Ideye wrote on Twitter on Monday.

