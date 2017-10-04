By James Agberebi:

The Aiteo Cup second leg semi-final tie between holders FC Ifeanyiubah and Niger Tornadoes in Nnewi has been shifted to Thursday. October 5, Completesportsngieria.com reports.

This was announced by FC IfeanyiUbah on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday..

Tornadoes came from 2-0 down to beat IfeanyiUbah 4-2 in the first leg played at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja last Saturday.

According to FC IfeanyiUbah, the reason for the postponement of the game was as a result of inability of some of the match officials to arrive in Nnewi as scheduled ahead of the original Wednesday date.

“FC IfeanyiUbah V Niger Tornadoes now to be played tomorrow (Thursday) by 4pm as some of the match officials are yet to arrive Nnewi,” the club tweetes on their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The second semi-final comes up on Sunday, October 8 between Akwa United and Sunshine Stars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo.

The second semi-final comes up on Sunday, October 8 between Akwa United and Sunshine Stars at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium Uyo.

The game was originally billed to hold today (Wednesday) but had to be move forward because of Saturday's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Zambia at the same stadium.

