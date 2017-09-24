Igboun Scores In Russian League Win After Bomb Scare

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian striker Sylvester Igboun is happy to be alive to have scored his second goal of the Russian Premier League campaign for FC Ufa who beat Arsenal Tula 1-0 on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigerian international was the match winner for his side, firing in a 77th minute strike. The goal ended his eight-game drought for FC UFA.

Igboun’s compatiot, Kehinde Fatai, was subbed off for Dmitri Sysuev with 12 minutes remaining.

Igboun prior to the game recounted the security scare at his club’s hotel room before their clash against Arsenal Tula where there was an anonymous phone call with information about an installed explosive device at the club’s hotel (Ufa Park City Hotel).

The 27-year-old with his teammates and officials hurriedly left the hotel according to him.

“It was a very unpleasant situation,” Igboun told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“All the players rushed out immediately, even me I rushed out of the hotel almost naked because we were frightened.”

