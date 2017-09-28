By Bamidele Boluwaji: Changchun Yatai of China striker Odion Ighalo has arrived in Nigeria ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia on October 7 in Uyo, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former Watford star is one of the 23 players invited by coach Gernot Rohr for the crucial home game.

According to the Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, Ighalo who scored the team’s first goal against African champions Cameroon in their 4-0 win in early September, arrived in the country late Wednesday.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that Odion Ighalo has arrived in Nigeria for the crucial game against Zambia. He has spoken with the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr who confirmed this to me,” Ibitoye told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“It’s a good development for us and that shows his commitment towards the match.”

Nigeria will host the Zambians on October 7 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

Nigeria top Group B with 10 points after three victories and a draw, three points ahead of Zambia.

A win in the home game will earn Nigeria the ticket to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

