Ighalo: Why I Chose Ijegun Over Ajegunle For My Orphanage

By Johnny Edward:

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has explained why he decided to build his Orphanage in Ijegun suburb of Lagos, and not Agejunle where he grew up, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Chanchung Yatai striker who will launch his Orphanage on December 16 told Completesportsnigeria.com that over 30 to 40 kids will be housed there as he hopes to give back to the society.

The Orphanage so far has set Ighalo back by N500m naira according to sources.

“I chose Ijegun because that was where I found a land to buy,” Ighalo told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“No support from anyone for now. All you have been seeing is my money and by the grace of God.

“The home will house 30-40 kids and there are separate apartments for boys and girls.”

Ighalo also revealed that the orphanage, which will engage both sports and academic ideals, would admit even one year children and take care of them till when they are 18 years.

