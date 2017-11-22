Ighalo Completes Construction Of Orphanage, To Be Launched In December

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has set aside Saturday, December 16, 2017 as the date for the launch of his new orphanage in Lagos, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Chima-based Ighalo confirmed the date on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Last year, Ighalo revealed he planned to open his own orphanage to help the needy.

He was also posting pictures of the orphanage during construction stages on his social media accounts.

And on Tuesday, a press conference was held in Lagos to brief the public about plans concerning the unveiling of the orphanage.

Present at the conference were former Nigeria internationals Peter Rufai, Samson Siasia and Austin Eguavoen and also ex-Super Falcons goalkeeper Ann Chiejine.

“Launch date is 16th of December 2017 you are all invited,” Ighalo wrote on his Twitter handle, with pictutes of the completed buildings of the orphanage.

The pictures show one big, one-storey building with artwork in the front of the top floor depicting Ighalo in his traditional goal celebration of kneeling down and raising his hands to the heavens. ‘God is able’ is boldly inscribed under the image of Ighalo.

There is what looks like another one-storey building behind the main one, both looking big enough to comfortably accommodate scores of children.

The orphanage is located in Ijegun, a relatively newly developed, but highly populated part of Lagos in the Ikotun area, where there is not much affluence.

Ighalo helped the Super Eagles secure the sole ticket in Group B for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

