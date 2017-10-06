Ighalo: Eagles Will Beat Zambia With Hard Work And God’s Grace

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has expressed confidence that Nigeria will secure the the 2018 FIFA World Cup ticket with an outright win over Zambia in Uyo through hard work and God’s grace, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.‎

The Eagles will confirm qualification for FIFA Russia 2018 if they beat Group B rivals Chipolopolo of Zambia.

The three-time Africa Cup of Nations winners top the Group B of the African qualifiers for Russia 2918 with 10 points, three points ahead of Zambia who are in the second position on seven points.

Cameroon and Algeria who are already out of the race for sole Group B ticket are third and fourth, on three points and one point respectively.

Read Also: NFF Ready To Pop Champagne For Super Eagles World Cup Ticket

Ighalo who was on target in the Eagles’ 4-0 win against Cameroon on matchday-three in Uyo, however stressees that victory will be achieved only through hard work, determination and by God’s grace.

“I am expecting a tough game on Saturday but with hard work, determination and mostly by the grace of God, we are going to win. We will qualify for the World Cup. We have what it takes,” the NFF’s Tweet quotes Ighalo as saying…

REVERSE ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION Within 3Days And Make Her Happy Again!! Guaranteed!!! All NATURAL! No Side-Effects! Click Here!now.

Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.