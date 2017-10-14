By James Agberebi: Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo bagged a brace for Changchun Yatai in their 3-2 away win against Guizhou Hengfeng in the Chinese Super League on Saturday.

The goals were his 11th and 12th after 25 league appearances for Changchun so far this season.

After a 0-0 first half, Ighalo finally broke the deadlock scoring for Changchun in the 50th minute.

Rui Yu made it 2-0 to Changchun in the 82nd minute but Pengfei Han pulled a goal back for the home side on 90 minutes to make it 2-1.

Ighalo scored his second of the game to extend Changchun Yatai’s lead to 3-1 on 91 minutes.

And in the 96th minute former Everton striker Nikica Jelavic got on the score sheet for Guizhou to end the game 3-2.

The win took Changchun to 10th on 35 points in the league table.

